Nostalgia: When a former Falkirk HS rugby player won a Scottish cap in 1972

Alan Lawson, a former Falkirk High School pupil, added another page of history to the school’s sports records last Saturday by becoming the first FP to win a Scottish rugby cap.

Alan (23), who plays for Edinburgh Wanderers, was only rated fifth in the scrum halfs league this season but, following a fine performance in the final trial at Murrayfield on January 8, he was elected as a reserve for the Scotland v France international in Edinburgh last week.

His breakthrough came when, after 11 minutes of the second half gone, Ian McCrae was stretchered from the pitch and taken to hospital with cartilage trouble. When Alan took to the field the home support gave him a rousing welcome as he trotted onto the pitch. Within a minute he was in the thick of the fray as the Scots attacked the French line.

Alan was born in Kirkcaldy in 1948. His family moved to Kelso in 1954 and came to Falkirk in 1959.

The family stayed in Orchard Street and Alan’s father, Mr Lewis Lawson, was depute rector at Graeme High School and is now rector at Aboyne Academy.

Alan is now in line for a second cap when the Scots play Wales on February 5.