Nostalgia : Tiny pub’s landlady retires in 1999

Last orders were called at The Railway Tavern in Kincardine as Jenny Dobie retired as licensee ending an amazing 65 years in the trade.

The business is to remain in the family for a fourth generation as Mrs Dobie’s son, Ronnie, has taken over as manager of the pub which is better known locally as ‘‘Scotland’s’’ – the third smallest pub in Britain.

The tavern was founded in 1790 as The Ferry Inn.

It was Mrs Dobbie’s grandparents, Janet and James Blair, who bought The Railway Tavern and accompanying house.

On their death Rachel and John Scotland ran the pub for over 20 years before it came to Mrs Dobie.

She said the most people she had had in the pub at one time was 23. ‘‘It’s almost like an extended family,’’ she said.