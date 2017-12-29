Nostalgia: Stormy end for Falkirk Provost in 2000

Back in 2000, Defiant Dennis Goldie went down with all guns blazing moments before his dramatic downfall as Provost of Falkirk Council.

The veteran councillor used his last moments as civic head to round on his rivals at the Municipal Buildings.

But he was powerless to prevent his downfall as opposition members banded together to vote him out of office.

Also ousted were his depute, David Speirs, and housing convener Gerry Goldie, the former provost’s twin brother.

Two Independent councillors, Jim Johnston and Robert Spears, were voted in as provost and depute provost. Another Independent, Pat McCafferty, was given Gerry Goldie’s key job. All three took over with immediate effect after a stormy two-hour debate ended in acrimony.

Councillor Goldie was voted in as Falkirk’s First Citizen for the third time in the previous May after Labour managed to capture just 15 out of a possible 32 council seats.

He was appointed provost of Falkirk District Council in 1989 at the age of just 39, the youngest ever councillor to hold the post.