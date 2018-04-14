Nostalgia: Neighbours were in poll position back in 1984

Neighbourly love between George Murray and Margaret Sutherland will be stretched to the limit on May 3.

For the two near-neighbours are fighting each other in the Falkirk District Council election. George is the Tory candidate for Polmont Ward and Margaret, who lives two doors up, is the Labour hopeful.

The two are friends outside politics and often meet up at Polmont Community Council.

George (56) said: ‘‘People think we should be at each other’s throats. That isn’t the case. We get on well in everyday life.’’

Margaret (29) added: ‘‘There are certainly no hard feelings between us!’’

A third candidate in the council election also lives in Polmont Park. He is William Milne who is contesting the Redding Ward.