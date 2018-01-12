Search

Nostalgia: Going back to 1971 and the end of Grahamston Burns Club

Eighteen years ago Falkirk’s Grahamston Burns Club closed down and its last president, Walter Gowans, placed his badge of honour its its leather case – where it has been ever since. But next week the badge will get a new lease of life when it is officially handed over to Mr William Muirhead, president of the Newmarket Burns Club, which recently became a member of the Burns Federation. Mr Gowans, a retired engineer from Langlees, said: ‘‘We know this club will go from strength to strength and further local interest in Robert Burns.

‘‘I am convinced this medal is going to a president and a club deeply interested in the bard and we could not hand it over to a better friend and enthusiast.’’