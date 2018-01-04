Nostalgia: First step on the ladder of success in 1970

Climbing the ladder to success and reaching for the stars is stunningly attractive 19 year old Margaret Stewart of 13 High Station Road, Falkirk.

Margaret is a lab typist at the BP Refinery in Grangemouth wants to be a film star and, with these looks, who can blame her? She is going the right way about it too. Later this year she hopes to go to drama college in Edinburgh.

As out picture shows, she is starting on the bottom rung of the ladder but who knows?

In another few years she could well be a regular face on television and the big screen. Her favourite star is Paul Newman.

Right now he’s at the top of the ladder but Margaret is on the way up...