The cast of pageant Marie R which was performed in Falkirk for three nights in June 1987 to mark the 400th anniversary of the execution of Mary Queen of Scots.

Written by Larbert High teacher Russell MacGillivray, it was produced by Eunice MacDonald from Falkirk Players and Bill Graham from Tryst Theatre.

It was performed in the grounds of Callendar House with a cast of local actors, singers and dancers, having been organised by Falkirk District Arts and Civic Council.