Nostalgia: Creating a ‘fortress’ in 1980

A proposal to turn Falkirk’s Municipal Buildings into a security fortress was released in 1980.

The report suggested that security, a ‘‘major problem’’ at the building, could have been overcome by staff walking about wearing security passes and photographs of themselves, perhaps even colour coded for floors or departments.

It was noted at the time that consideration could be given to TV monitoring of a corridor link and the report suggested colour coded visitors’ passes, an alarm system, construction of a new stairway and the issue of keys for councillors for access to meetings and a booking in and out reception desk.

One councillor described the report as ‘‘a waste of time and effort’’ with the end result being that the Municipal Buildings would resemble the CIA HQ in America.

The report was ordered by Falkirk District Council to study accommodation problems and the findings were based on a report from consultant architects and examination by a working group of council officers.

It concluded lack of space was a real issue.