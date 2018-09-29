Looking back: Warriors stalwart gets set up with new TV in 1977

Jimmy Weir, the man who could rightly have been called ‘‘Mr Stenhousemuir Football Club’’ was given a special thank you back in 1977 for over 30 years service to the Warriors.

At a function in his honour in the Warriors’ Social Club, Mr Weir was presented with a colour television set.

All the Stirlingshire clubs were represented at an informal buffet along with officials of the supporters’ club and social club. Stenhousemuir FC vice-president Jackie Jenkins welcomed the guests and introduced president John Cook who made the official handover of the gift.

In his speech at that time, Mr Cook said: ‘‘At Stenhousemuir we have been fortunate over the years in having many great servants but Jimmy is, by far, the outstanding one.’’

Mr Cook then illustrated his colleague’s enthusiasm for the game in general and for the Maroons in particular.

‘‘I can recollect one occasion when the team didn’t play so well and we lost 9-2 at Forfar. I sat in the bus coming back beside Jimmy and, by the time we got home, had had me convinced we were just unlucky!’’