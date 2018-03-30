Looking back: Successful production of ‘The Gondoliers’ 1982

Forth Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society sailed through yet another successful season with “The Gondoliers” back in 1982.

The society, as so often before, performed this difficult production with style, ease and expertise.

Star of the evening among a cast which rose above the gloomy atmosphere of a half-full theatre was undoubtedly Ian Hunter in the role of the Grand Inquisitor.

Ian was noted as having a tremendous singing voice and gave a magnificent performance.

With excellent support from the ladies and gentlemen of the chorus it was a night to remember for all lovers of Gilbert and Sullivan.

Also worthy of plaudits were David Braidwood and Ian Cameron who played two gondolier brothers and Joyce Stronach and Evelyn Braidwood.