Looking back: Sparkling success for Ruby as Bonnybridge claim promotion

Fans celebrated back in 1992 when Bonnybridge Juniors clinched promotion to the First Division.

But no supporter cheered more than club president Ruby Connell when the side blasted four goals past league champions Livingston at Duncan Stewart Park on Monday night to take the step up.

Ruby WAS Mrs Bonnybridge Juniors – and she had double reason to savour the moment at the start of the week, congratulating the side warmly and saving the biggest hug of all for the player-manager who just happened to be her son, Peter.

Ruby passed away in 2009.

For good measure, Ruby’s daughter, Victoria, was also actively involved in the day-to-day running of the side as well in her role as club secretary.

The thrilling success put Bonnybridge back into the big time for the first time in 12 years and gave the side top flight football for only the second time in its history.

‘‘I can still hardly believe we have made it,’’ said Ruby at the time (pictured).

‘‘The lads had a mountain to climb against Livingston but they responded magnificently to the challenge. I’m so proud of them.’’

Ruby was then the only female club president in Scottish Junior football.