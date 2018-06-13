Looking back: Scouts’ family day at Barrwood 1993

Back in 1993 the Forth Valley Scouts held their annual family day at Barrwood.

Most of the 326 young people involved arrived stayed for the whole weekend, Friday to Sunday, while parents and visitors were invited to attend on the Saturday afternoon.

The open day was started to allow Scouts’ parents into the camp to see for themselves what the young people get up to when they disappear every weekend during the summer.

Assistant Area Commissioner Sandy Jack said at the time: “The event is still an ideal way of demonstrating to a large number of people what the benefits of Scouting are in the community.”

Mike Groundwater of 11th Forth Valley Scouts is pictured instructing Greg Deans (9) on how to abseil safely.