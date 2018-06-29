Looking back: Queen’s honour for TA stalwart Jack back in 1995

The Queen honoured one of the Territorial Army’s longest serving civilian workers back in 1995.

Jack Haughton (65), of Camelon, retired from his job as a storekeeper at the Stirling depot of the 3/51 Highland Volunteers in 1994.

And just a year later he was presented with an Imperial Service Medal in recognition of his years of dedicated work.

Lieutenant Colonel J P Rennie, commanding officer of the 7/8 Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, presented him with the medal and a certificate on behalf of the Queen.

Mr Haughton joined the Territorial Army as a civilian in 1955 with the former ordnance depot at Falkirk, transferring to Stirling seven years later, where he spent the rest of his working life.