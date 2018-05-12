Looking back: Pinta Girl Sheila’s driving ambition in 1988

Back in 1988, Kincardine’s 20 year-old Sheila Lamont had an ambition to become a rally driver.

She spoke of her ambition after winning the title of Scottish Milk Marketing Board “Pinta Princess 1988” in Falkirk Town Hall.

The charming computer operator picked up first prize of £200, a holiday in Jersey, Edinburgh crystal and a weekend for two at the Coylumbridge Hotel plus a Golden Jubilee medal.

A member of Clyde and Central Young Farmers’ Club, Sheila lived at Hawkhill Farm.

She is pictured celebrating – with a glass of milk – with John Brennan, assistant manager of Falkirk’s Park Hotel after the grand final.