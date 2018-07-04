Looking back: Miss Sommerville retires from Denny Primary School 1996

Twenty-two years ago, a former policewoman finished her last beat – as depute head teacher at Denny Primary School.

Moira Sommerville (60) had been at the school since 1984 but she began teaching in 1972 after nine years with City of Glasgow Police.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald at the time, Moira planned to spend her time swimming and gardening and also wanted to take up golf.

She said: “I have always taught the infants and find them quite delightful but a highlight of my time was when we moved into the new school.”

Gifts, including flowers and a crystal vase, from the pupils and staff were presented by pupils Susan Kane and Luke Delaney at a farewelll ceremony and end of term service.