Looking back: Metropolitan Hotel is ‘fandabidozi’ in 1986

Laughter-makers The Krankies were the guests of honour when the doors of Falkirk’s newest hotel swung open back in 1986.

The Krankies, alias Ian and Janette Tough, were the first guests to check in at the new-look Hotel Metropolitan at Callendar Riggs.

The couple were in town for their popular show at Falkirk Town Hall and stayed overnight at the hotel.

Kevin O’Brien, hotel general manager, pictured with the Krankies, said: ‘‘I was thrilled when they said they would open the hotel.’’

The ceremony went ahead only hours after environmental health officials gave the town centre hotel permission to open.

Earlier, the amount of iron in the hotel’s water supply was declared too high after having lain un-used for five years.