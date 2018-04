Grangemouth welcomed a VIP guest to open its Easter Cavalcade in April 1983.

Former WBC lightweight champion Jim Watt came to town for the event and was happy to pose for pictures with some of the youngsters atending.

Glasgow-born Watt became world champion when Roberto Durán vacated the title vacant in 1979 and he made several successful defences before eventually losing the crown to Alexis Argüello in June 1981.

In his career he fought 46 times, winning 38.