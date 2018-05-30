Looking back: Firefighters’ take on whisky challenge back in 1991

Back in 1991, a team of ICI firefighters were preparing to head off on the whisky trail.

The intrepid walkers were chasing the amber nectar around the Highlands for charity.

The men from the firm’s fire and safety team hoped to raise £4500 to buy a talking computer for cerebral palsy sufferer Greig Mcmurchie.

Greig (11) of Waverley Crescent, Grangemouth, was then a pupil at The Charles Brown Unit in Fallin, where a talking computer had changed his life.

Seven firemen and a medic from ICI Grangemouth headed north on the 80-mile, week-long trek round the Speyside distilleries.

Walk organiser George Macdonald said at the time: “It makes a change from the West Highland Way.”

Greig’s mum, Irene, said: “This is brilliant.”