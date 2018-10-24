Looking back: Falkirk Scouts make waves on the air back in 1981

For the fourth successive year, Falkirk District Scouts took part in the international Scout Jamboree on the air, organised by the World Scout Bureau in Geneva in 1981.

Operating under the special call sign GB2 FDS, they achieved a record of 159 contacts.

This beat the previous record of 129 set during 1979’s event.

Of these calls, 98 were with other Scout Jamboree stations.

A number of new locations were worked including Corsica, St Pierre, Balearic Islands and South Africa, the last two being Scout stations.

Unfortunately, the number of visitors was down on last year with just over 130 visitors of whom about 100 were Scout personnel.

There was plenty for visitors to see and do. Displays included Scout postcards and first day covers, slides on the Scottish international patrol jamborette at Blair Atholl and the Scout outdoor activity centre at Lochgoilhead.

There was a major display on outdoor activities and McLaren’s sports shop is thanked for its help with this. It was not just the Scouts that were involved for the Cubs also had a role to play.