Looking back: Elgin Park dream realised in 1977

A tribute to the community conscious people of Falkirk district was paid on Saturday by Harry Ewing MP when he opened the magnificent Elgin Park Leisure Centre for the mentally handicapped.

Mr Ewing described the £50,000 building as ‘‘a dream come true for so many people’’.

Mr Ewing, MP for Stirling, Falkirk and Grangemouth Burghs, went on to described the centre as ‘‘a magnificent achievement’’.

He also praised the people who had brought the project to fruition including inmates from Polmont Borstal, Falkirk College students and participants on the Government’s Job Creation scheme as well as tradesmen who had overseen the works.

Elgin Park Centre became a focal point for 200 local families.

The centre is now run by Enable Scotland.