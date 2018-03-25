Looking back: Countdown to opening of Strathcarron Hospice 1981

Over 2300 people took the opportunity to visit Strathcarron Hospice, Randolph Hill, Dunipace, when an open day was held in 1981.

Hospice staff were delighted with the response to their open weekend.

Tom Scott, hospice administrator, said at the time: ‘‘The community of the Central Region has done so much to bring this project near to completion.

“We were very glad indeed when so many people came along to see the fruits of their labours.”

Friends of Strathcarron volunteers were on hand to greet the visitors and acted as guides showing people round the wards, dayrooms, kitchens and offices.

The hospice received its first patients on April 21, 1981. Nursing staff took up their posts on April 6.