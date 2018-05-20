Looking back: Big Country set to arrive in Falkirk in 1989

Falkirk’s musical coup of the year reached fruition back in 1989 when superstars Big Country arrived in town.

Hush-hush talks between Falkirk Council and the band’s promoters resulted in the chart-topping band including Falkirk in their touring schedule.

The group’s appearance in the town hall was expected to draw a capacity crowd the week before they arrived.

District Council entertainments officer Craig Murray said at the time the gig seemed to be attracting an older audience than Falkirk’s last big crowdpuller when The Proclaimers appeared at the town hall in 1988.

He said that Big Country were pulling out all the stops to give locals the best possible concert experience.