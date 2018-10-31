Looking back: A big splash at Falkirk Public Baths in 1982

Jubilant children flocked to Falkirk Public Baths in 1982 to enjoy some free swimming as part of the 50th anniversary of the pool on The Pleasance.

All in all, more than 1100 swimmers took advantage of the opportunity and had a free dip courtesy of Falkirk District Council.

Another 45 people took advantage of the free sauna and a further 20 had a free hot bath.

A spokesman for the district council said at the time: “The free day’s swimming was a great success.

The Mariner Centre in Camelon signalled the beginning of the end for the Pleasance.

The Mariner opened officially in 1985 - but by then the Howgate Shopping Centre on the site of the baths was well underway.