A sea of smiling faces from these members of Grangemouth’s Young Portonian Theatre Company.

Founded by the dedicated husband-and-wife team, Drew and Lillias Scougall, the group was set up in 1982 with the aim to encourage and promote amateur theatre amongst young people in Grangemouth.

Open to youngsters aged nine to 16 years who live or attend school in the port town, company members have staged a host of annual productions, including their annual pantomime.