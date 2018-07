More than 40 firefighters tackled a huge blaze at the Camelon plant of bus builder Alexander’s back in October 1997.

The alarm was raised by a cleaner at the Glasgow Road factory smelling smoke when he visited the toilet.

It took six hours to bring the blaze under control and stop flames spreading from the central storage area to other parts of the plant.

However, even as the cause was being investigated, there was good news for the firm in the shape of orders worth £50m.