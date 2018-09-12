Falkirk youngsters were movie stars back in 1975

In 1975, Falkirk youngsters John and Joanna Stirling were getting ready to see themselves in the movies...

Whilst holidaying in Spain the brother and sister were invited to become extras in a film called ‘Spanish Fly’ starring comic actors Terry Thomas, Leslie Phillips and Graham Armitage.

For the fabulous fee of £7 per day they rubbed shoulders with the actors and the crew and the Falkirk Herald caught up with them as they were looking forward to seeing themselves up there on the big screen in the near future.

‘Spanish Fly’ was due to be shown at Falkirk’s ABC Cinema and manager John Ferrari said Mr and Mrs Stirling and their family, who live at The Oaks, Kingseat Place, Falkirk, would be invited as special guests.