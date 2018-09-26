Drinkers toast Sunday opening back in 1977

The choice of where to get a Sunday pint was made much more varied back in 1977 when 69 of the district’s 84 pubs applied for permission to open on the Sabbath.

Falkirk District Licensing Board was asked to consider the applications in October of that year.

All the pubs received a visit before the board meeting.

Sunday opening was noted to be from 12.30pm-2.30pm and 6.30pm-10.30pm.

One publican who chose to buck the trend was William Reid of The Wheatsheaf, Falkirk. He said there was “no real demand” for Sunday opening.