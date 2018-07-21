Double delight for teen David as he hits two hole in ones back in 1998

Teenage golfer David Williamson should have been the toast of the clubhouse after grabbing two holes in one within a week.

But being just 16, he was too young to buy alcohol at the bar and he did not have enough money to provide the traditional round of drinks anyway.

David, of Breadalbane Place in Polmont, stunned his pals after notching up holes in one on successive Thursdays.

The Graeme High School pupil, who plays of a handicap of 10, scored the elusive aces on different holes at Grangemouth Golf Club playing in the club’s junior medal. He holed out at the 153-yard 12th with an eight iron and repeated the trick with his three iron at the 185-yard seventh a week later.

He and his mates had to settle for soft drinks all round but David admitted he had literally jumped for joy after realising what he had achieved. I couldn’t believe it when I did it the first time. The second time I could not see the ball when it landed on the green so I didn’t know what had happened until I got there.

‘‘I was going mad and jumping around. It will be something to look back on in years to come.’’

His double ace may have been a club first.