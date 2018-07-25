Championship winning display from Carronshore’s Chris back in 1999

Carronshore stock rod racer Chris Lattka picked up the World Championship back in 1999 after a thrilling race at Cowdenbeath Raceway.

Chris (22) won the title two years previously but said that win was much tougher.

He said at the time: “The standard of driver was higher this time and the fact I was racing in front of the home crowd and expected to win put more pressure on me.

“I didn’t have to pre-qualify for the final because my results were good enough to get me in automatically but it was a tough race to win.”

Chris was among 30 drivers in the final and started on the third row of the grid.

Maddiston racer Ian Stewart was also in the field and he held an early lead until Chris hit the front on the fourth lap.

The race was halted after a collision but on the restart Chris was cleanly away and he took the chequered flag ahead of Eddie Troffer with Ian Stewart taking an excellent third place.

Chris paid tribute to his sponsors and everyone who helped prepare his car.

“There’s really too many to mention but I couldn’t have done it without them” he said. “I also got great support from my fans on the night and they deserve a big thank you.”