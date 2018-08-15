Celebrating summer in style at Grangemouth Gala in 1971

The children’s gala day season came to an end earlier this month with Bonnybridge Gala Day - nearly two months after Grangemouth Gala was one of the first to take place.

And this year was of course very special indeed, as the organisers crowned their 100th gala day queen.

Thanks to the hard work of all the organisers at this and all the other community events across the district thousands of youngsters, along with their families, have had a great time.

We couldn’t resist this peek back in time to look at Grangemouth Children’s Day in 1971.

The sun shone on a packed Zetland Park as the crowds turned out for this important date.