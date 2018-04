The fortunes of Grangemouth have ebbed and flowed over the years but there is no doubt that during the 1960s it was very much a town on the up.

These pictures from our archives date back to 1966 when Grangemouth Stadium was being built along with several housing developments.

The preceding years had seen the opening of Charlotte Dundas Court shopping centre (1962), Sacred Heart Primary School (1963) and Bowhouse Community Centre (1965).