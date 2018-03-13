NHS encourage Forth Valley to put a spring in their step this Easter

Locals are encouraged to get healthier this Easter with a few simple steps from NHS 24 and Dr Owl.

The Be Health-Wise this Easter campaign features the character Dr Owl and aims to help people to be prepared for the holiday weekend.

The NHS are reminding everyone to check when their GP practice or pharmacy is open, as running hours are likely to be different from normal, so they don’t run out of repeat prescriptions this Easter.

This year local GP surgeries across Scotland will be closed for four days from Good Friday (March 30) to Easter Monday (April 2.)

NHS 24’s medical director, Dr Laura Ryan says it doesn’t take much to be health-wise this Easter: “After winter, Easter is the busiest time of year for Scotland’s health services. “To make sure we can all enjoy our hot cross buns and chocolate eggs I would encourage anyone who relies on repeat medication to check they have enough to last the long weekend.

“A lot of the calls to NHS 24’s 111 service are about prescriptions so it is worth checking, that way you don’t have to call us.

“I’d also recommend people have home remedies in such as paracetemol and ibuprofen. “Managing minor ailments at home means we can enjoy Easter, and make sure our vital NHS services are there for people who need that bit more care.”

You can check your local GP practice and pharmacy opening hours here: https://www.nhsinform.scot/easter.