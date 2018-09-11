New Bo’ness gallery to help combat social isolation

Plans to operate a new social enterprise firm in Bo’ness will culminate in an opening this weekend.

Firefly Design is billed as “an inspirational gallery of art, design and craft objects”.

The gallery will open at 105 North Street on Saturday, September 22.

It will also offer a diverse range of workshops aimed at young and old, in the hope that people can fully harness their artistic talents in an informal and mutually supportive environment.

The project is among those funded by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust in the town. Co-director Elaine Blaney said: “The organisation’s objectives are to motivate people to be creative and provide a supportive space for this to happen.

“It is also to address social isolation and show that ‘making’ can be a form of connecting with people.”