New bar to bring Inverness cocktails success to Falkirk

A new cocktail bar has opened in Falkirk’s Vicar Street hoping to shake up the local drinks scene.

High Spirits, based on the Inverness venue Bar One, says it ‘aims to bring a diverse and exciting food and drink menu to town’.

High spirits has opened in Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Cru Holdings, a bar and restaurant operator and innovator, are behind the opening which is the company’s first venue outside the Highlands, where it has grown a reputation for developing successful and popular bars and restaurants.

The launch of High Spirits comes within a week of The Scotsman Food and Drink Awards, in which Cru won Best Bar and Kitchen for Scotch & Rye, in Inverness. It is hoped that the success seen in the Highlands can be replicated in Falkirk.

Bar manager Lewis Rae said: “I’m really excited for the launch of High Spirits. Having the support of a team as experienced as Cru Holdings will allow us to create a cocktail bar that I’m sure people will love. Having worked in the drinks industry in Falkirk for a number of years, I can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors to High Spirits.”

Scott Murray, managing director of Cru Holdings, said: “Having been growing our portfolio of bars and restaurants in the Highlands for a number of years, I’m delighted that High Spirits is our first venue outside the region. High Spirits will have a great selection of cocktails, including some more unusual ones developed by our award-winning mixologists, and I look forward to hearing what customers in Falkirk think of them.

“I hope customers love High Spirits as much as we’ve enjoyed developing it.”

High Spirits is located at 42-44 Vicar Street, Falkirk. Visit them on Facebook here.