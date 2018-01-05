New arrivals bring New Year joy to four families across district

Four bouncing baby boys made New Year’s Day extra special for their delighted parents.

The local arrivals on January 1 were amongst eight babies born on the first day of 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Baby Jayden Mackay with his family

Arriving shortly after the bells at 12.30am was Oliver Robert David Briggs, weighing in at a healthy 7lbs 3.5oz.

The firstborn for Erin Miller (23) and Matthew Briggs (26) had been due on January 9 but decided to make an early appearance.

Erin, an Ark Housing support worker in Linlithgow, said: “My waters broke on December 29 and I went into hospital but full labour didn’t start till Hogmanay. Then I eventually had to have a c-section.”

Erin and baby Oliver returned to their Bo’ness home on January 2 where the young family are now settling into a routine.

Kitt Marshall

The new mum added: “I was a bit surprised about all the fuss but I suppose it is New Year’s Day which makes it special.”

It was another 15 hours before the next Falkirk area baby arrived.

Stacey Johnstone (30) and James Marshall’s (35) son Kitt made his appearance at 3.24pm, weighing 7lbs 9oz. Mum and baby are now back at the family’s Reddingmuirhead home.

Tracy and Mark Mackay of Denny welcomed their third child and first son at 8.26pm.

Jayden, who had been due on Decemer 29, was a healthy 9.bs 11oz.

He is now back home where big sisters Caitlyn (11) and Holly (7) are helping to look after the new arrival.

Making up the Falkirk quartet was Harry Brown.

Weighing in at 8lbs 0.5oz, he arrived at 9.12pm and 12 days before his due date.

The babe is a first child for Jasmine French (23) and Marc Brown (25) of Maddiston.

Scotland’s first baby of 2018 arrived only ten seconds in to the new year. Harry Ferguson was born in Elgin.