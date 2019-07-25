New £65,000 cycling trails through Bo’ness woods open up to public

The dreams of Falkirk district cycling fanatics have come true after a series of bike trails opened in the region.

Almost ten years in the making, the £65,000 Kinneil Trails Pump Track and Skills Area is now complete.

Families flocked to the Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness on Saturday to test out tracks laid by White Lady Mountain Biking (WLMB) in partnership with Falkirk Community Trust.

Rob Archer, WLMB chairman, said: “It is fantastic to have opened and to see the dream become a reality. We now have a superb community facility that’s down to the hard work of volunteers, the excellent support from our partners and stakeholders and the generosity of our funders.”