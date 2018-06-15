National Lottery has made 25 millionaires in Falkirk area

Here’s some numbers you may not have known about the National Lottery.

The National Lottery has now created a staggering 5000 millionaires since it was launched in 1994. Nationally there has been over 38,800 big winners of £50,000 or more.

There have been 148 players from the FK postcode area who have banked a big prize – and of those a very lucky 25 have become millionaires thanks to picking the right numbers. Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said:”It is no surprise to me to see how lucky Falkirk has been and I’m sure I’ll be back there soon with another giant cheque.

New homes remain a top purchase for Scottish winners with 44 per cent saying they would immediately start house hunting – with a swimming pool their priority.

Giving to others has brought almost half of big winners (47 per cent) the most happiness since winning the National Lottery over and above giving up work and buying new possessions.

Thanks to their generosity, the country’s 5000 millionaires have created another 1750 millionaires by sharing their windfall. In all, 57 per cent of winners made their children millionaires and 36 per cent believe they will make their grandchldren millionaires in the future.

Winners don’t keep it all to themselves with 88 per cent donating to charity – and not just cash but also time with 78 per cent choosing to volunteer.

Generous gifts don’t always include cash (89 per cent), but also holidays (63 per cent), cars (49 per cent) and houses (40 per cent – as well as university fees.