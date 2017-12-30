MSP’s thumbs up for Family Fund

Angus MacDonald Falkirk East MSP has pledged his support for Family Fund, the UK’s largest charity providing grants for families raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people.

In Scotland, Family Fund supported 6176 families with grants worth £2.9 million and in Central Scotland it supported 1151 families with grants worth £540,463. Family Fund supports families on low incomes raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people to have the same opportunities as others, and help to break down some of the barriers families face on a daily basis. Families can find out if they’re eligible to apply for a grant by visiting www.familyfund.org.uk. The charity provides grants for a wide range of items, such as kitchen appliances, sensory toys, family breaks, tablets, furniture, outdoor play equipment and clothing. Family Fund also provided 1751 Take a Break grants for families in Scotland last year. Families will next be able to apply for a Take a Break grant in May 2018. Angus MacDonald said: “I’m proud that the Scottish Government funds this work to support disabled children and young people.”