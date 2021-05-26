Falkirk has third highest average level of debt in UK, new survey reveals

It claims the average debt in town is £25,201

Drawing on a dataset of nearly 50,000 UK consumers currently struggling with their personal finances, Aryza’s new UK Debt Statistics Report found that the Western Isles has the highest average level g at £31,454.

The UK average was put at £15,924.

Falkirk was third highest for average debt according to a new survey.

Currently, men across the country have an average debt of £17,323 and women £14,712.

Martin Prigent, Aryza UK, said: “It goes without saying that the UK is facing its most difficult time in decades, and many are struggling to manage their finances for the first time in their life.

“While many have been able to take advantage of the Government’s support schemes, such as the job retention scheme, payment breaks or mortgage holidays, as these initiatives come to an end we may see debt levels rise.”

