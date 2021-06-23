Bitcoin prices tumbled by almost 10% on Monday as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed no signs of dampening down, with market players citing jitters over China's expanding crackdown on bitcoin mining in thin liquidity for the losses.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency, long plagued by volatility, has lost over 20% in the last six days alone and is down by half from its April peak of almost $65,000.

On Wednesday morning, however, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other impacted currencies appear to be recovering from the crash.

Bitcoin price falls below $30k: Are crypto prices still crashing? Is China causing fall? (Image credit: Jack Guez/Getty Images)

How much is Bitcoin worth today?

After hovering around the $30,000 threshold, Bitcoin has plummeted to a new 24 hour low of $28,814.75 on Tuesday afternoon (June 22).

This was the lowest figure for the currency since January 2021.

Today, its value seems to be ticking up – with CoinDesk reports showing returns being up by over 7% on the dramatic last 24 hours.

This places the coin’s current price as at around $34,054.96 (£24,389.41).

Commenting on Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor’s decision to double down and buying 100,000 bitcoins on Monday, Neil Wilson at Markets.com said:

"$30k will be defended to the death - if it goes expect a bloodbath, and Saylor’s bet will look like a monumental mistake".

At Swissquote, Ipek Ozkardeskaya added that "given the strength of the 30K support, we shall see a steep selloff if the support is broken", putting the next stop at $20K.

For Jeffrey Halley at OANDA, "failure of $30,000.00 will open the trapdoor to a sub-$20,000.00 move".

This comes after bitcoin was last down 8.3% on Monday, which had put it on course for its biggest daily drop in a month.

Ethereum prices, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, dropped as much as 12%, falling below $2,000 for the first time in almost a month.

Why are crypto prices down?

The drop comes amid a growing crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China, where authorities in the southwest province of Sichuan on Friday ordered bitcoin mining projects to close.

The State Council, China's cabinet, last month vowed to clamp down on mining and trading as part of a series of measures to control financial risks.

While data on mining is scarce, production of bitcoin in China accounted last year for about 65% of global production, according to data from the University of Cambridge.

Sichuan is its second biggest producer.

"(The) crackdown on Chinese miners might mean that they are offloading coin into a thin market and taking us lower," said Ben Sebley of London-based crypto firm BCB Group.

China's central bank said on Monday it had summoned some banks and payment institutions recently, urging them to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading.

Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), China's third-largest lender by assets, said separately it was following the People's Bank of China's guidance and would conduct due diligence on clients to root out illegal activities involving crypto mining and transactions.

Companies that mine bitcoin - an energy-intensive process - typically hold large inventories of the cryptocurrency, with any moves to sell large amounts depressing prices.

What is crypto mining?

Cryptocurrency mining describes the process whereby bitcoin, or similar coins like Ether, Tether or Dogecoin, are given to users as a reward for solving computational puzzles to verify and validate ‘blocks’ of transactions.

These are then added to a blockchain, helping to increase its value through clean, valid transactions, with miners rewarded for doing so with cryptocurrency.

As a decentralised network and form of currency, the lack of banks and infrastructure to authenticate transactions and exchanges means that mining is essential to the functioning and value of any cryptocurrency.

So clampdowns by state authorities on the activity – especially in countries where lots of mining takes place – will cause drops in the price and value of bitcoin.

Additional reporting by Reuters journalists Tom Wilson, Kevin Buckland and Julien Ponthus

