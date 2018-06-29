Members ‘shed’ some light on Denny and Bonnybridge project during MSP visit

Denny and Bonnybridge Men’s Shed received a visit from Michael Matheson MSP recently.

During his visit he saw the facilities created by the members for woodworking, bike repair, computer studies and, of course, tea/coffee making – a big part of the Shed activities.

He also joined in a general discussion which showed what a diverse group of people the Shed members are from retired tradesmen and general workers to individuals recovering from serious illness and those with disabilities that prevent them working.

The members enjoyed meeting their Member of the Scottish Parliament and hope he went away with a favourable opinion of the Shed.

Contact the Shed on 01324 829345 or drop in Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday between 10am and 3pm at Unit 19F, Winchester Avenue, Denny.