Mark is A-buzzing 425 miles for Strathcarron Hospice

Abuzz Mobility’s Mark Craig (51) has set himself an incredible challenge of cycling 425 miles for Strathcarron Hospice.

The catch however, is that he must complete it all on a stationary spin cycle bike at the Falkirk store within a few months.

His marathon, which is the equivalent to cycling from Falkirk to London, is all in a bid to raise both awareness and funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

Mark said: “It might sound simple to cycle 425 miles on a spin bike but for someone who hasn’t trained, believe me it’s difficult!”

Abuzz mobility, located at 7 Baxters Wynd store in Falkirk, specialises in improving the quality of daily living and meeting the needs of those less able.

He said: “We’re welcoming both customers and the local community into the shop in aid of Strathcarron Hospice. I’d also like to thank Cash Converters in Falkirk for kindly donating the spin cycle bike and also Impact Signs Cumbernauld for supplying the instore banners.”

Donations to Strathcarron can be made instore or online at www.strathcarronhospice.net/appeal/abuzz-mobility.