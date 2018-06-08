Mariner re-opens but still waiting on new play area

A popular sports centre will reopen on Monday – but there is still no date for the giant soft play attraction to be unveiled.

The Mariner Centre has been closed since the end of April while construction work on the Camelon building was carried out.

Contractors Hadden Construction have been on site since January when the sports hall was shut to make way for the new facility – The Great Mariner Reef.

However, to allow all the work to go ahead it was considered necessary to shut the centre completely.

Leisure chiefs were then forced to delay the reopening by one week until June 11 to allow the work to be finished.

However, although this is now complete, Falkirk Community Trust which runs the centre on behalf of Falkirk Council, has said this is “preparatory” work which will allow the relaunch of the centre “in a few months’ time”.

The new changing facilities, complete with hoist and changing bench for disabled visitors, will open next week but customers will have to wait for the soft play, cafe area and new entrance.

The new attraction is also bringing with it a promise of new jobs.

Neil Brown, Falkirk Community Trust general manager, said: “Although customers won’t yet see much of a difference to the building on June 11, other than the new fantastic changing places facility that has been installed, there is still much work going on behind the scenes as we prepare for the unveiling of the new and improved Mariner Centre to our customer later this year.”

Plans for the giant soft play area were first revealed over two years ago as the trust looked for ways of encouraging more visitors to the centre.

At that time the cost of the work was estimated to be in the region of £1 million, but no firm figures have been

revealed.

The trust is also unable to confirm if the latest attraction – which will be for children up to the age of 12 years – will be open in time for the school summer holidays.

However, they do say that other facilities are reopening as usual on Monday, including the Circuit Club, swimming lessons and fitness classes.

There will also be Beat the Obliterator pool inflatable fun sessions in the water every Friday at 6.15pm and on Saturdays from 6pm there will be pool fun parties.