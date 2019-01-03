Maddiston author wants to share his secrets

A Maddiston-based author whose audiobooks have been narrated by talent including ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ actor Robin Sachs is planning to share some writer’s tips.

John Dodds, who began his working career on The Alloa Advertiser, is now the author of numerous novels and short stories, writing across the genres of crime, horror, science fiction, paranormal, and even a bit of romance.

In particular, his Kendrick Chronicles crime novels made a splash and were published as audiobook originals by Blackstone Audio Inc., USA.

One was narrated by award-winning John Lee, who was also the voice behind a ‘Game of Thrones’ audiobook.

The novels, ‘Bone Machines’ , ‘Kali’s Kiss’ and ‘Babylon Slide’ are crime dramas set in and around Glasgow – with elements of horror and the fantastical.

But John is keen that his work shouldn’t just been seen as dark and gritty.

“On the other hand, I also write humour – for the sake of balance!” he insists.

“For example, ‘Café Insomnia’ features a 50-something woman who runs a retro clothing shop and her adventures with the characters she meets.

“Think ‘The Exotic Marigold Hotel’ with a touch of ‘Calendar Girls’,” said John.

In the new year, he will be running classes in the art and craft of writing fiction, covering short stories and novels in a range of genres.

He plans to cover everything from how to structure a story, to character development, writing dialogue and points of style.

He said: “Working on The Advertiser taught me how to be economical and precise with prose, though I write in more sumptuous prose, too, when the work calls for it, so students are encouraged to write in styles which reflect what they most love in fiction.

The course will run on Saturdays from February 1 in Falkirk, with the venue to be confirmed. The cost is £150 (£125 if paid in advance) for the five-day course.

Contact John on email at: jakk1954@gmail.com or visit his website: jakk1954.wixsite.com/johndodds.