Loveable Lucy needs a new home for Christmas

Lucy is a one year old German Shepherd cross, a bubbly girl who adores getting attention and a fuss from her family - and setting off for walks where she can explore.

She also has a great time running around the garden with her favourite toys and adores playing a game of fetch with her favourite teddies.

Lucy needs active owners who have experience with similar breeds and who can manage her size - and keep her company during the day while continuing her training.

She has had little contact with other dogs and can be overwhelmed in a busy environment, and her ideal would be a quiet rural home - but would be happy living with children aged around 14 years old and above.

If you think you could provide the perfect home for Lucy, or any of the other 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.

Meanwhile the Trust’s West Calder Rehoming Centre is staging its Santa Paws’ Grotto and Christmas Fair on Sunday, December 1. Parking is limited and must be pre-booked - visit https://dtwc-bookcarparking.eventbrite.co.uk/ to book a free ticket.