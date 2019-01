Falkirk will be featured on TV this week as part of the popular BBC show, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

In the episode, which broadcasts at 7pm on BBC 2 on Friday, Grangemouth’s own Kaye Adams goes antique hunting with fellow ‘Loose Woman’ Nadia Sawalha, auctioneer Tim Medhurst and antique expert, Anita Manning.

Other Scottish locations visited by the showbiz pals in the programme include Edinburgh, Inverkeithing Galashiels, Innerleithen, South Queensferry and Hamilton.