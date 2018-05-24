Looking back: Bairn’s unique tartan is made official back in 1990

The assignation of Falkirk’s new tartan copyright took place in 1990 when Provost Dennis Goldie, town centre assistant manager Isobel Adkins and the winning designer, Jim McGeorge put pen to paper.

The winning tartan was plucked from an entry of 108 designs in the compettion which was suggested by Mrs Adkins. Sales rep Jim based his winning pattern on classic Roman cloth.

Several bales were made up and made in to kilts and ties. Mr McGeoge of Findhorm Place, Hallglen. was the first person to receive a kilt in his winning design and wore it produdly at the signing ceremony.