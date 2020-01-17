Loki seeks an active lifestyle

Beagle cross Loki is a very affectionate and fun-loving pooch, just one year old, who adores being the centre of attention and loves the great outdoors.

He likes to keep busy and needs to have lots of games and activities to keep his mind occupied, and while currently in the care of Dogs Trust is looking for new owners who can cater for his active lifestyle.

Loki doesn’t like being on his own, and so also needs someone who can be home throughout the day to keep him company.

He is happy living with children aged around ten years old and above, and would be happiest living as the only pet at home and in a quiet area.

With his fun and loyal nature, Loki is reckoned sure to thrive in a loving family home.

If you think you could provide the perfect home for Loki, or any of the other 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, you can contact Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.