Local Specsavers stores up-skill in glaucoma

Falkirk and Grangemouth branches of Specsavers will undertake expertise training to help those suffering from glaucoma.

Glaucoma can often be symptomless in its early stages but is one of the leading causes of irreversible sight loss.

To mark World Glaucoma Week from March 11 to March 18, the team at Specsavers in Falkirk and Grangemouth are brushing up on their skills to better support customers with the condition.

It is thought to affect 700,000 people in the UK today, but as many as 50% of cases are undiagnosed so in conjunction with the International Glaucoma Association, Specsavers has developed the training for its retail teams to assist sufferers with their treatment.

Specifically, Grangemouth and Falkirk branches will be advising on how to effectively administer eye drops, which are crucial for managing the condition.

Zander McNaughton, store director at Specsavers in Falkirk and Grangemouth, said: “We are very proud to be involved in supporting the International Glaucoma Association and being able to better support our customers with the condition is a really positive development for our store.

“Our store is such a big part of the community and it is really important to us that we can provide the very best service to our customers and support someone with the condition in the most effective way possible.”

Julie McGregor, in store trainer, who has already completed the training, said: “This course was a fantastic opportunity to further my knowledge of glaucoma and will prove invaluable when assisting customers.”

The training will be rolled out across Specsavers stores nationwide to all optometrists.

Karen Osborn, chief executive of International Glaucoma Association, said: “The majority of people who are diagnosed early with glaucoma will retain useful sight for life. Most will be treated with medical eye drops. “Unfortunately we know from calls to our helpline that many people aren’t told about how to put the drop in the eye correctly, or aren’t advised about the aids that are available to help them. “We are delighted to work with Specsavers on this often over-looked aspect of glaucoma management.”