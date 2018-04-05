Local man awarded Falkirk Council Heroes Medal

A volunteer was officially named a hero at a ceremony at Forth Valley Sensory Centre yesterday (Wednesday).

John Ormsby (76), of Polmont, who has difficulty with his sight and wears a hearing aid, received the Fallkirk Council Heroes Medal after accumulating an incredible 4000 volunteering hours.

John gives his time to FVSC, Action on Hearing Loss, Seagull Trust and RNIB, and also visits schools and youth groups to talk about sensory loss.

At the surprise presentation, he said: “I’m completely flabbergasted. I never imagined winning anything for my work, I only do it to help others.”

The Falkirk Provost Billy Buchanan and former Provost, Councillor Pat Reid were in attendance to present John with his special award.

Provost Billy Buchanan said: “The Heroes Medal was introduced six years ago by Councillor Reid and John is incredibly worthy of it.

“He is a role model to the community and continues to inspire others through his work.”

John actively volunteers with various local charities but is perhaps most known for playing a certain red suited festive character at the annual Winter Fair within the Sensory Centre.

Caroline Storey, FVSC volunteer coordinator, also expressed thanks: “John is such a brilliant ambassador for the Centre as he has dual sensory loss himself. He is a well-known face in the centre and always goes the extra mile.

“His work, tireless and unpaid as it is, is very much appreciated.”